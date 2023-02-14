Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the SVB Securities Annual Global Biopharma Conference.

Management will provide a recap of the recent partnership agreement with Ono Pharmaceuticals, and an overview of the multi-cytokine inhibitor platform focused on EQ101 for the treatment of alopecia areata and EQ102 for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as upcoming catalysts and milestones. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Conference: SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference Location: Virtual Date: Tuesday, February 14 Time: 10:00 am Pacific Time | 1:00 pm Eastern Time

Webcast access will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the Investor Relations tab on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.equilliumbio.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. An archived replay of both conferences will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of the following novel first-in-class immunomodulatory assets targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. EQ101: a tri-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15; currently under evaluation in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of patients with alopecia areata. EQ102: a bi-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-15 and IL-21; currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 study to include healthy volunteers and celiac disease patients. Itolizumab: a monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells; currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 study for patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and a Phase 1b study for patients with lupus/lupus nephritis. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited and has entered a strategic partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of itolizumab under an exclusive asset purchase agreement.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

