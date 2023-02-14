Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named John Bourne, the company’s Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances to its prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2023.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. Every year, the Channel Chiefs list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Under Bourne’s leadership, the Verint Partner Program was redesigned+in+2022 making it easier and faster for partners to accelerate growth, expand portfolios and differentiate in the market—providing everything a partner needs to sell, service, support and extend the Verint Customer Engagement Platform. A key part of the journey has been enabling existing partners while expanding the Verint partner ecosystem to include more SaaS service delivery and consulting partners.

“We’re extremely honored and proud to see John named a 2023 CRN Channel Chief,” says Nancy Treaster, Verint’s senior vice president and general manager, strategic operations. “John has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to developing innovative channel strategies that drive value for Verint partners.”

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs List is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com%2FChannelChiefs.

The Verint Partner Program leverages the openness of the Verint Platform and is structured to empower partners to deliver faster time-to-value with Verint solutions. Program elements are easily accessed through Verint’s online partner community, within the newly designed Verint Partner Corner on Verint Connect. The interactive engagement portal is a one-stop shop for the partner community to access self-serve digital resources for training, sales, technical and marketing materials. Verint Connect also hosts the Verint Marketplace and Developer Portal that provides access to cross-product Verint APIs with consistent security patterns, documentation, and interfaces. Learn more about the Verint+Partner+Community.

