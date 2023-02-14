PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced its new VerStack antenna platform for smarter rail communications and IIoT applications.

The VerStack platform consists of the most advanced 5G and GNSS vertically stacked antennas in the market. It utilizes PCTEL’s broadband element technology to provide top-of-the-line RF performance in rail and IIoT applications. These antennas have been designed in a rugged UV-resistant fiberglass housing making them ideal for harsh environmental conditions. The VerStack platform is easy to install and offers 3:1 and 5:1 configurations.

Denis Dmitruk, PCTEL’s Technical Product Manager, commented, “Enabling mission critical connectivity is key for our customers in the rail market. The VerStack antenna platform allows secure and reliable communication exchanges between trains and wayside locations resulting in detection and prevention of safety-critical conditions, advance warning to locomotive engineers to take corrective actions, and monitoring and diagnosis necessary for proactive maintenance.”

To learn more about the VerStack antenna platform visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2Fantenna-product%2F5g-fr1-multiband-base-station-omnidirectional-antenna-with-gnssl125%2F

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial+IoT+devices, antenna+systems, and test+and+measurement+products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

