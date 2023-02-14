RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsuranceNow to Increase Agent Engagement for Business Growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RVOS+Farm+Mutual+Insurance+Company (RVOS), a provider of insurance products for Texans, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that RVOS has selected InsuranceNow to improve service to its agents and grow its business. The company plans to implement InsuranceNow by line of business.

“We selected InsuranceNow to modernize our systems to deliver better efficiencies to users. We were attracted to its lack of complexities. The screens are straightforward and very easy to work with,” said Wesley Jackson, vice president, RVOS. “InsuranceNow will also provide a more robust interaction with our agents and allow them to have access to more data from the system, making it easier for them to do business with us.”

Greg Burnett, manager, Information Technology, RVOS, added, “Out of all the systems we evaluated, InsuranceNow is the best all-in-one cloud-based system in the market for our sized company. We’ll be able to implement InsuranceNow with minimal configurations and no customizations. The ability of our staff to maintain the system through configuration and not code changes will enable us to respond to business needs much faster. And, since InsuranceNow is a Guidewire product, we will be able to take advantage of Guidewire’s ongoing technology updates and innovations.”

“We celebrate RVOS’ history of serving Texans for more than 120 years and its commitment to acting as ‘neighbors helping neighbors’,” said Zachary Gustafson, general manager, Claims and InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “We look forward to helping the company continue supplying quality property insurance to its membership, improving its current products and developing new ones, and providing exceptional customer service.”

About RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company

Organized in 1901, RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company (RVOS) is a farm mutual company with over $15 billion of insurance in force that operates under Chapter 911 of the Texas Insurance Code.

RVOS provides insurance products to homeowners, farmers, and ranchers in Texas. Being a farm mutual gives RVOS a unique ability to adapt quickly to new circumstances, allowing the company to offer a variety of insurance products that can meet various needs and budgets.

RVOS is owned by the policyholders. This allows RVOS to focus on providing the best products and services to meet the ever-changing needs of the policyholders rather than turning a profit for an out-of-state parent corporation. Profits, on the other hand, are held in surplus to pay future claims and offset future premium increases.

RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance is assigned an A, Exceptional Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) by Demotech, Inc.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rvos.com%2F or see RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.demotech.com%2F.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2F and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230207005093r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005093/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.