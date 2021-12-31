PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced the deployment of its ClearScan™ computed tomography (CT) scanner at Germany's Frankfurt Airport (FRA). The CT scanner is a key component of the new security lane under transition in Terminal 1, Concourse A. The work is being performed under the leadership of Fraport, the company now responsible for the organization, management, and performance of security checkpoints at FRA.

"We are thrilled to support Fraport and bring the latest technologies to Germany's largest aviation gateway," said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "The company's Security Enterprise Solutions operation works diligently with our partners and customers to deliver real solutions that enable safe and efficient passenger movement. We're excited to see these innovations expand and support Germany's work safeguarding passengers."

Long queues and staff shortages still impact many airports across the globe as passenger travel continues to reach pre-COVID levels. There is also a growing consensus within the global aviation community on the need to replace conventional X-ray machines with CT scanners. Airports in London, Atlanta, Amsterdam, and Chicago were the first to adopt these systems, with positive results for several years.

Leidos is focused on helping airports around the world transform their security operations by leveraging its CT technology. The ClearScan™ cabin baggage scanner includes advanced explosives detection algorithms that eliminates the need for passengers to divest approved electronics and liquids from baggage. This results in less time per passenger at the checkpoint.

