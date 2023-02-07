Exact Sciences Launches OncoExTra™ Cancer Therapy Selection Test in the U.S.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 7, 2023

Test Identifies Tumor DNA and RNA Alterations to Help Guide Personalized Treatments for Patients Based on Their Cancer

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced the launch of the OncoExTra™ therapy selection test in the United States. OncoExTra is a next-generation sequencing (NGS), comprehensive DNA and RNA based genomic test providing doctors and their patients a complete molecular picture of the patient's cancer. The test provides reliable and actionable results personalized to each patient.

"The OncoExTra test substantially enhances our ability to characterize and understand solid tumors, giving our patients the best chance at treating their cancer successfully," said Dr. Stephen Gruber, MD, PhD, MPH, vice president of the City of Hope National Medical Center and Director, Center for Precision Medicine at City of Hope. "With this test, I have a much better picture of my patient's cancer, allowing me to prescribe the most effective treatment for their specific solid tumor."

The majority of eligible cancer patients do not receive comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to help understand their disease and guide treatment. Personalized medicine, powered by CGP, helps oncologists understand the unique biology of each patient's tumor and prescribe treatments determined to offer the best outcomes.

"Exact Sciences continues to build its leadership in cancer diagnostics by offering innovative tests addressing clinical needs at every step of patient cancer care," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. "We are proud to add OncoExTra to our growing portfolio of cancer solutions across the cancer-care continuum, and deliver new levels of tumor-specific information and insights to doctors and patients that guide vital treatment decisions to achieve the best outcomes."

The OncoExTra test uses NGS to assess the tumor's RNA and DNA, providing actionable information to inform treatment decisions and uncover variants possibly missed by only evaluating DNA. The OncoExTra test works by profiling the entire exome and the transcriptome across approximately 20,000 genes. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has updated its guidelines to recommend RNA-based fusion testing for patients with no actionable information provided by a standard DNA, multigene panel test. OncoExTra also analyzes all National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) recommended genes for patients with solid tumors and provides expertly curated, intuitive reports. The OncoExTra test uses matched tumor-normal sequencing, which also limits false positives and allows physicians to make clinical decisions based on somatic variants detected. Medicare covers the OncoExTra test and doctors can order the test for all advanced solid tumors. The sales team that helps educate oncologists on Oncotype® tests will also bring OncoExTra to market; most oncologists have ordered Oncotype® tests and they can now order both products from a single Exact Sciences portal, streamlining the management and treatment for both early stage and late-stage patients.

The OncoExTra test includes information on targetable mutations and fusions, immuno-oncology signatures and clinical trial options. Healthcare providers can also order immunohistochemical (IHC) panels and individual stains concurrently, allowing them to receive all actionable tumor information from Exact Sciences.

For more information on the OncoExTra test, visit precisiononcology.exactsciences.com. Healthcare providers can now order the OncoExTra test through the portal found here: oncoextra.com/order

About Exact Sciences' Precision Oncology portfolio

Exact Sciences' Precision Oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test is the only test shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test is recognized as the standard of care and is included in all major breast cancer treatment guidelines. The OncoExTra™ test applies comprehensive tumor profiling, utilizing whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, to aid in therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer. With an extensive test of approximately 20,000 genes and 169 introns, the OncoExTra test is one of the most comprehensive molecular tests available to patients today. Exact Sciences enables patients to take a more active role in their cancer care and makes it easy for providers to order tests, interpret results, and personalize medicine by applying real-world evidence and guideline recommendations. To learn more, visit precisiononcology.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

NOTE: Oncotype, Oncotype DX, Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score, Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score and Recurrence Score are trademarks or registered trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc. Exact Sciences and Cologuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect our forward-looking statements are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

