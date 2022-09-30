PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China ("IMAX China," HKSE:1970) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 a.m. Hong Kong time (Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time).

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at www.imax.cn/investor/l-en. To access the call via telephone, interested parties will need to pre-register by going to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7789e59f833342ee93408657686c8763 where you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at www.imax.cn/investor/l-en

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

IMAX China, Hong Kong Karen Chan [email protected] Media:

IMAX China, Beijing Frances Fu [email protected]

