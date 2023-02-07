Arosa Lenzerheide Commits to Three-Year Extension with Catalate to Power Their Ticket Pricing Engine

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023

Swiss-based ski area Arosa Lenzerheide, a Catalate partner since 2017, continues to maximize online sales revenue with Catalate's Dynamic Pricing and E-Commerce platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arosa Lenzerheide (Lenzerheide Bergbahnen AG and Arosa Bergbahnen AG), the largest contiguous ski resort in the Graubünden region of Switzerland, has committed to another three-year contract with Catalate. The resort has significantly increased online sales since the partnership began.

Swiss Ski area Arosa Lenzerheide maximizes online sales revenue with Catalate's Dynamic Pricing and E-Commerce platform.

Arosa Lenzerheide came to Catalate with the intention of increasing online revenue overall and incentivizing advanced ticket sales through Catalate's Dynamic Pricing Services with Cloud Store e-commerce. During its first season of partnership, online revenue grew notably and the total percentage of sales for 1- to 14-day ski tickets, 4-hour, and afternoon tickets, which started at 25% in 2017/2018 season, increased YOY to over 73% of revenue in the 2020/2021 season.

Arosa Lenzerheide sells most of its tickets online, from ski to beginner and snowpark, to night sledding — even hiking and bear sanctuary tickets. Each year, Arosa Lenzerheide starts selling dynamically priced tickets for the winter ahead as early as summer to secure advanced bookings, reducing the impact of factors that influence demand throughout the season.

In 2017, Philipp Holenstein, CEO of Arosa Bergbahnen said, "We chose to partner with Catalate because of their proven track record of increasing pre-sales for ticketing businesses and pioneering dynamic pricing used by hundreds of ski areas." And just recently, Phillip noted that "over the past six seasons Catalate has proven to be a reliable partner that really understands dynamic pricing in the ski industry."

Catalate continues to impress European snow resorts, with tenured partners like Chamonix and Arosa Lenzerheide enjoying increased advance ticket purchases each season and notable resorts like Pitztal and Kaunertal showing excellent results in their first season with Catalate.

About Arosa Lenzerheide

Arosa Lenzerheide is a snow sports paradise with 225 kilometers of snow tracks, twice as many traditional mountain huts, and record-breaking days of sunshine. The ski area connects the ski destinations of Arosa and Lenzerheide.

About Catalate

Catalate, a Canopy Holdings AS (Canopy Holdings, Euronext Growth Oslo:CAN) company, is a global pricing and e-commerce company empowering ski resorts, parks, and attractions to increase online revenue. As the only purpose-built ticketing platform for the industry, Catalate has developed successful strategies for hundreds of partners across $1 billion in online sales.

Media Contact: Katie Bottrell, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF04470&sd=2023-02-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arosa-lenzerheide-commits-to-three-year-extension-with-catalate-to-power-their-ticket-pricing-engine-301737887.html

SOURCE Catalate Commerce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04470&Transmission_Id=202302070900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04470&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.