Morningstar's annual investment conference will be held on April 25-27 and will feature Lawrence Summers, former U.S. secretary of the treasury, and Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the agenda for its 35th annual Morningstar Investment Conference, set to convene Tuesday, April 25, through Thursday, April 27, 2023, exclusively in-person at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

"In this period of market uncertainty, providing great investing advice remains as critical as ever," said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer at Morningstar. "New factors—driven by regulatory requirements, technology, and societal shifts—are challenging long-held assumptions about who investors are and their needs across an ever-evolving investor lifecycle. Our conference agenda provides independent perspectives to help advisors meet each moment of an investor's journey with a sharpened focus, deeper insights, and the data you need to harness long-term success in the face of change."

Morningstar's conference brings together top industry leaders and investing experts as they share research and insights for investors. This year's speakers include:

Laura Carstensen , professor of psychology, Stanford University

, professor of psychology, Aswath Damodaran , professor of finance, New York University Stern School of Business

, professor of finance, Stern School of Business Tori Dunlap , founder, Her First $100K

, founder, Her First Mary Beth Franklin , award-winning journalist

award-winning journalist Mike Gitlin , chief executive officer, Capital Group

chief executive officer, Capital Group Daniel Ivascyn , chief investment officer, PIMCO

, chief investment officer, PIMCO Kunal Kapoor , chief executive officer, Morningstar

, chief executive officer, Morningstar Wade Pfau , professor of retirement income, The American College

, professor of retirement income, The American College Steven Romick , portfolio manager, First Pacific Advisors

, portfolio manager, First Pacific Advisors Liz Ann Sonders , chief investment strategist, Charles Schwab

, chief investment strategist, Charles Schwab Lawrence Summers , former U.S. secretary of the treasury

, former U.S. secretary of the treasury Humphrey Yang, creator and producer, RNG Media

Among the conference keynote speakers is Lawrence Summers, former U.S. secretary of the treasury during the Clinton administration. Now a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, Summers has had a storied career as a policymaker and academic. In the session, moderated by Morningstar Wealth President Daniel Needham, Summers will share his perspective on a variety of timely macroeconomic topics and themes, including markets, inflation, and interest rates.

For the first time, the Morningstar Investment Conference will host a panel of social media "finfluencers." Tori Dunlap and Humphrey Yang, who have both built significant social media followings through their personal finance and investing content, will talk about how they learned to understand the wants and needs of younger investors.

In a keynote conversation on valuation with Aswath Damodaran, Morningstar's Director of ESG Equity Research Adam Fleck will speak about the current market valuation landscape, including a discussion with professor Damodaran about his skepticism of ESG investing. Conference attendees will also hear from Dan Ivascyn, chief investment officer of PIMCO. Ivascyn, who is lead manager of the world's largest active bond strategy, will sit down with Mara Dobrescu of Morningstar's manager research team to share anecdotes about the intangibles that stand behind his success.

The final day of the conference will be dedicated to retirement topics. Laura Carstensen, professor of psychology at Stanford University, will speak on the new opportunities stemming from a significant projected increase in average life expectancy. In another keynote – "The 'A' Word" – Wade Pfau will discuss strategies designed to deliver guaranteed lifetime income while demystifying some preconceived notions about annuities' effectiveness.

Morningstar will also host two receptions for conference attendees, including a night at Navy Pier on Wednesday, April 26, from 7-10 p.m. CT. The event will feature live music, food, and drinks at Chicago's famous lakefront venue.

More information about the Morningstar Investment Conference, including the full agenda, hotel accommodations, continuing-education credits, and an FAQ is available here. Please note the agenda is subject to change. Join the conversation on Twitter or LinkedIn with #MICUS or by following @MorningstarInc.

Media Registration

Full-time, credentialed members of the news media may receive complimentary registration to the Morningstar Investment Conference, in addition to speaker access and media-only programming. For media registration, please visit this link.

General Attendee Registration

There are four pass types available for the Morningstar Investment Conference, which is exclusively in-person. The Great Advice, Institutional Inspiration, and Strategic Success passes cost $599 through Tuesday, March 14, and $799 thereafter. The Growth Driver pass costs $999 through March 14 and $1199 thereafter.

The Instant Insights Day Passes cost $599 and include access to individual conference days. Discount codes are not applicable for Instant Insights Day Passes.

Students and faculty with a valid college or university ID are eligible for a complimentary Build the Future pass.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $239 billion in assets under advisement and management as of September 30, 2022. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

