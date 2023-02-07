PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to share that Resimax Group, one of Australia's most dynamic and diversified property groups, has signed on with Marvion to kickstart its Web 3.0 brand activation initiatives to tap into the fast growing Web 3.0 market.

Resimax's Brand Activation Campaign with Marvion

Resimax Group is one of Australia's largest privately-owned property groups. They provide fully-integrated specialists in end-to-end services from land acquisition through to project marketing and property management. With the agreement in place, Resimax Group will be minting and selling digital ownership tokens (DOTs) as part of its DOT Brand Campaign.

Marvion will facilitate the design and creation of artworks for the purpose of minting of DOTs, as well as mint a collection of digital ownership tokens. The DOTs will be created by utilising distributed ledger technologies and non-fungible token ("NFT") technology with a unique identifier to reflect the digital ownership title to a tangible or an intangible asset by embedding legally binding ownership documentation into the metadata of the DOT and securing such metadata on a blockchain. The DOTs will be on sale on Marvion's Metastudio.

Commenting on Resimax's Web 3.0 brand activation campaign with Marvion, Ken Dodds, Director of Resimax Group said, "Over the past decade, Resimax Group has established itself as one of Australia's most dynamic and innovative businesses. We've also earned a reputation for providing property investors with outstanding opportunities while maintaining

a firm property focus, and still successfully managed to diversify into a range of affiliated industries including investment, volume building, property management and development. With the Web 3.0 brand activation campaign in place, we look forward to tap into the greater Web 3.0 market to reach out to more customers with our innovative property offerings."

Andrew Ladd, Director of Sales and Marketing at Resimax Group added, "We are very excited to be working with Marvion to further upgrade our existing RGI Rewards program with the use of blockchain and smart contracts. Our RGI Rewards program have been running since 2019 and we have close to 4,000+ international members and we look forward to working with Marvion to give more value to our members and community."

Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion summed up the collaboration with Resimax Group by saying, "We are glad to have Resimax Group onboard for the Web 3.0 brand activation campaign. As this is a new business initiative from Marvion offering business solutions to companies who envisage themselves delving into the Web 3.0 space, we are fully focused on tapping on our expertise and technology know-how to achieve successful results for our clients. Through Marvion's "Brand Activation Campaign", we aim to provide an end-to-end service to help businesses adopt and responsibly implement blockchain technologies to add value to their business as a whole."

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a global company headquartered in Singapore. It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

