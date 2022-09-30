IMAX Corporation To Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22nd at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties will need to pre-register by going to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2197088c38524f54b874f4773ab6fb7a where you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Media:



IMAX Corporation, New York

IMAX Corporation, New York

Jennifer Horsley

Mark Jafar

212-821-0154

212-821-0102

[email protected]

[email protected]

