DALLAS and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 7, 2023

DALLAS and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMU (Southern Methodist University) and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced a new partnership to expand SMU's current data science offerings on edX.org. In Spring 2023, SMU plans to launch two new Professional Certificate programs in data science. Additionally, SMU has extended its contract with 2U to support its Online Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS) through 2027.

Since beginning its partnership with 2U in 2014, SMU has offered a variety of online learning options that have played an important role in the university's ongoing strategic plan. Last year, SMU introduced a credit waiver offering learners who previously earned a bachelor's degree the ability to apply for credit toward the MSDS program upon completion of its data science boot camp, also available on edX. The addition of the Professional Certificate programs provides learners with options to gain valuable skills.

"Stackable pathways – where students springboard from one incremental level of learning to the next, acquiring knowledge and credentials of increasing value and complexity – give learners the ability to pursue education in a way that makes the most sense for them," said Thomas DiPiero, dean of SMU's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences. "Our partnership with edX allows us to offer these flexible learning opportunities in an accessible, affordable way and to help students craft their own education and career pathways."

Data scientists are among the most in-demand jobs in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of data scientists is projected to grow 36 percent from 2021 to 2031 – that's approximately 13,500 openings for data scientists projected each year. To date, over 500 students have graduated from SMU's MSDS program and more than 1,400 learners have completed its data science boot camp.

"edX and SMU are mission-aligned in recognizing the need for innovative and affordable educational programs that serve the evolving needs of learners and employers," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "As the need for data scientists continues to grow, programs like those offered by SMU will play a key role in developing, upskilling, and reskilling talent."

For more information on SMU's online programs, visit edX.org.

About Southern Methodist University
SMU is the nationally ranked global research university in the dynamic city of Dallas. SMU's alumni, faculty, and more than 12,000 students in eight degree-granting schools demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit as they lead change in their professions, communities, and the world.

About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

