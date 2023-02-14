The+Jacobson+Institute at Grand View University has partnered with MedCerts to provide training and upskilling opportunities to better meet employer and workforce demands. Eligible individuals can complete an online MedCerts certification program in as little as three months and get a well-paying job in healthcare, information technology or business, while also benefitting from other services offered by the Institute.

The Jacobson Institute acts as tomorrow’s future global workbench and aims to connect short-term talent needs to long-term learning. This new partnership with MedCerts—a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN)—creates a series of offerings focused on upskilling, reskilling, and developing talent pipelines and programming to prepare for the workplace of tomorrow.

Additionally, the Jacobson Institute intends to build a pipeline of healthcare trainees into regional businesses. More than 50%, if not all, of current workforces will need to be upskilled and re-skilled to meet future needs, according to a Deloitte survey. This partnership allows organizations to pivot their workforce ecosystem model to support specific skills needed to become more agile and flexible. With MedCerts certifications, the Jacobson Institute can open doors to potential business partners for full-service learning and development needs, and learners can go through training knowing they have also gained access to employers looking to quickly fill jobs with qualified and experienced talent.

“This partnership will connect any learner looking to upskill or grow their career to a high-quality training option that has very high success rates,” said Dr. Lynn Burks, Executive Director at the Jacobson Institute. “At the Jacobson Institute, we focus on equipping students with the right skills at the right time. Partnering with such a highly respected and successful training organization as MedCerts emphasizes the importance of skills-based learning and building skill capacity to meet current and future workforce needs.”

About The Jacobson Institute at Grand View University

Grand View University houses the Jacobson Institute, which was established in 2008 with a gift from the late Dick Jacobson to improve the education system through innovation. Grand View recently refocused its Jacobson Institute (The JI) to meet not only innovation through education but accelerate a mindset to support workforce needs in 2030 and beyond.

About Grand View University

Founded in 1896, Grand View University offers a high-quality education to a diverse student body in a career-oriented, liberal arts-grounded curriculum in Des Moines, Iowa. At Grand View, students find a winning combination of high-quality programs, experienced professors, and caring individuals. Grand View has a student body of approximately 2,000 in 35 undergraduate and 6 graduate programs. Find out more at www.grandview.edu.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

