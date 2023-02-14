MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKem, Inc. ( SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, today announced that Ian Jenks, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.



DATE: February 9th, 2023

TIME: 3:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 9, 10, 13 & 14

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Recent Company Highlights:

SmartKem creates world’s first monolithic micro-LED display using OTFTs

SmartKem presents at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

SmartKem presents at Sequire Technology Conference

SmartKem presents at TechBlick mini- and micro-LED Displays Conference

SmartKem Announces Qualification of its TRUFLEX® Materials



SmartKem’s OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables the next generation of low-cost displays and sensors. SmartKem’s patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company’s semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including miniLED displays, AMOLED displays, AR and VR headsets, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including over 175 patents across 17 patent families. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contact Details:

Barbra Keck, Chief Financial Officer, SmartKem

[email protected]

Selena Kirkwood, Head of Communications, SmartKem

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]