Transphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that its GaN technology was used in a Hewlett Packard USB-C PD/PPS power adapter. This design-win solidifies Transphorm’s GaN FET technology in the low and mid-power adapter space from 25 watts to 350 watts.

SuperGaN® Technology Difference

The HP power adapter uses Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen IV TP65H300G4LSG 650V GaN FET. The technology offers the ease of designability and high reliability with high performance that have become synonymous with Transphorm GaN devices.

Further, Transphorm recently completed over 100 billion hours of field reliability data, with a failure-in-time (FIT) rate of < 0.05. These statistics encompass a broad spectrum of power levels including mission critical applications from 25 watts through to 3.6 kilowatts.

Previously, it has been verified that, when compared to a larger die (e.g., 175 mOhm) e-mode GaN device, Transphorm’s smaller die (i.e., 240 mOhm) SuperGaN FET showed lower on resistance rise (23%) at 150°C and higher performance at 50% and 100% (full) power, owing to the inherent performance benefits of the platform.

“This is an important design-win for Transphorm as customers see the benefits of our dedication to quality and reliability with top performance, which is now being embraced by tier 1 customers like HP,” said Tushar Dhayagude, VP, Field Applications & Technical Sales, Transphorm. “Our GaN FETs are agnostic to controllers with integrated and off-the-shelf drivers resulting in the ease of design and drivability which is now becoming more and more important as we continue to gain adoption in different markets, in both low-power and high-power segments.”

The HP teardown can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chargerlab.com%2Fteardown-of-hp-65w-dual-usb-c-gan-power-adapter%2F

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

