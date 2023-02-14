Clip Builds Powerful Footprint in New England, Becoming Go-To Cash Management Solution for Area Businesses

40 minutes ago
BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (

CLPMF, Financial), a revolutionary Fintech that brings convenient, cost-effective cash management services to retailers, reports robust adoption from business customers across retail segments in New England, following a milestone year of growth in the U.S. in 2022.

Clip is currently installed in 47 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine, and is the preferred depository of many independent and national retailers. For example, Clip is located within large malls owned by Simon®, and select Staples retail stores.

Patrick Wellen, Director of New Services for Staples US Retail describes the benefits and enthusiasm around the partnership: “Clip is proving to be a very valuable service for Staples’ business customers. Having a trustworthy, easy-to-use deposit solution that saves customers time and provides an improved experience versus traditional commercial in-branch banking has been incredibly well-received.” Clip and Staples announce their distribution partnership in June 2022.

The Clip network is bank-agnostic, meaning any business can make deposits to any existing bank account in convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop. Deposits can be made at any time during store hours by designated business employees. Clip customers are also provided with powerful technology through the ClipApp to manage their cash, assign employees to perform deposit transactions, track transaction history, and collect cash and payment analytics. Retailers receive next business day credit for their deposits which improves cash flow.

“As we continue our US rollout, regions like New England with high-density retail centers are top priorities for our team,” said Joseph Arrage, Clip founder and CEO. “We are pleased with the growth we’ve achieved thus far, and look forward to providing smarter cash solutions to additional New England businesses in 2023.”

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com, and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations

About Clip
Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (

CLPMF, Financial) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Staples, Brookfield Properties, BentallGreenOak (BGO), Simon®, Invicta, with additional announcements pending.

Joseph Arrage
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
tel: 844-593-2547


