C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended January 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 2, 2023. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

To access the conference call via a dial-in number and personalized PIN code, participants should register here: telephone+registration.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, participants should register here: webcast+registration.

Access to the conference call is also available on the C3+AI+Investor+Relations+website events page. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005032/en/