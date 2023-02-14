Intermountain Health Selects Qualtrics to Help Advance Patient, Consumer and Employee Experience Management

Intermountain Health has chosen Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, to create world-class experiences for its patients, caregivers and all populations who interact with and consume Intermountain's services by helping improve how it listens, understands and acts on experience data.

Intermountain is a nonprofit health system headquartered in Salt Lake City with 60,000 caregivers serving millions of patients each year. Implementation of the Qualtrics XM Platform™ is underway to enable regulatory compliance and data-driven, human-centered improvements across the organization. With an intelligent system of action in place, Intermountain will be able to collect feedback from patients and caregivers across channels in real-time and pull quantitative and qualitative insights into easy-to-use dashboards and reports that drive action.

Understanding patient and caregiver experiences is more critical today than ever before, as hospitals are working to meet demands for high-quality care amid a challenging economic climate. In an international study of 9,000 consumers, Qualtrics found 61% of patients feel that health providers need to do a better job at listening to their feedback, and 38% of health workers are at risk of burnout.

With more choices in healthcare, patients are adopting more consumer-like behaviors and seeking the best experiences in both in-person care and telehealth. Qualtrics will work with Intermountain to listen to and analyze patient feedback on their experiences with in-person and virtual care as well as with Intermountain’s website and apps, contact center calls, social media and other digital channels. If negative feedback is received, the organization will be notified immediately to intervene and course correct. Automated workflows will help ensure Intermountain can scale its ability to respond to patients quickly and effectively. Qualtrics will also help Intermountain develop its predictive analytics capabilities to anticipate patients’ needs.

“By implementing Qualtrics, we are not only expanding and improving our system for feedback, we are building a culture of action for responding to that feedback and improving the lives of all who interact with our organization,” said Intermountain Health Chief Strategy Officer Dan Liljenquist.

For caregivers, Qualtrics will expand listening across the important moments of the employee experience, such as hiring, onboarding, training, monthly pulses and exiting, to improve Intermountain’s understanding of its people on an individual level and at scale. That way, leaders can proactively target points of improvement, moments of gratitude, and make strategic plans around well-being and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Leading healthcare institutions are listening with compassion to employees and patients, and then honoring their experiences by taking action,” said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy. “Rather than cutting experience resources in a time of staffing shortages and budget constraints, visionary leaders like Intermountain are implementing experience management technology across settings, data sources and functions to accelerate human insights and action at scale.”

About Qualtrics XM for Healthcare

Qualtrics helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design experiences that improve satisfaction, loyalty and trust. Qualtrics helps organizations deliver a seamless and compassionate healthcare experience by optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities. Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, helping healthcare organizations listen to patients and employees on their terms, uncover what matters most and act quickly to create meaningful impact. In doing so, experience data can be paired with quality, operational and financial data to articulate real value. The AI-powered solutions help leaders understand the key drivers of patient and employee behavior, predict what they want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale. Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for all required CAHPS programs, and the only HITRUST-certified and FEDRAMP-compliant experience management platform on the market, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com%2Fhealthcare.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005102/en/

