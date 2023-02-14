Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, is the recipient of multiple ClearlyRated Best of Staffing awards for 2023. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, the ClearlyRated+Best+of+Staffing+Award+winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their employees.

“These awards reflect the culture of support, trust and transparency Cross Country has built across our organization,” said John A. Martins, Cross Country President and CEO. “Thank you to our teams of hard-working, ethical, accountable and innovative employees for creating a culture that we can all be proud of.”

To participate in the Best of Staffing award program for employee satisfaction, an organization must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the company, as well as the commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

Cross Country Healthcare companies that received 2023 Best of Staffing Awards include:

Cross Country Healthcare

2023 Best of Staffing® Client Award Winner

2023 Best of Staffing® Employee Award Winner

Cross Country Locums

2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Diamond Award Winner

2023 Best of Staffing® Client Award Winner

2023 Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award Winner

Cross Country Allied

2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

2023 Best of Staffing® Diamond Award Winner

Cross Country Nurses

2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Cross Country Education

2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Cross Country MSN

2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearlyrated.com%2Fsolutions%2F.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

