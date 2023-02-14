As the nation’s leading online and blended learning program provider, Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is committed to providing a high-quality education for anyone—particularly those from underserved and historically underrepresented communities.

An expanding partnership with Never+Whisper+Justice (NWJ), a justice-centered creative agency, builds on this commitment by connecting film and curriculum to foster critical conversations about social justice and racial equity.

As part of a new film and documentary curriculum series at Stride, teachers will now have the option to incorporate more digital media into their lessons. More diverse curriculum and content offerings will continue to help teachers and school leaders connect to learners of all backgrounds and walks of life.

“Whether a teacher, a student, or a film is telling a story, the art of storytelling has a pivotal role in the classroom,” said Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Chief Learning Officer. “Stories are the best way for students to gain new knowledge and connect it to their real-life experiences. And with this partnership, we’re providing ready-made curriculum that complements digital media.”

The new film and documentary curriculum is part of the Stride+Learning+Hub: a digital teaching tool that allows educators to customize their respective courses with Stride activities, lessons, and assessments.

Additionally, the partnership with Never Whisper Justice is part of Stride’s multi-year commitment to supporting racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education.

“Through the production of our documentary films, we believe in the power of listening to acknowledge our collective humanity,” said Jon-Thomas Royston, CEO of Never Whisper Justice. “We hope the pairing of film and curriculum inspires a culture of imagination that lifts up our lived experiences in unprecedented ways.”

Stride has been a leading voice in support of parental choice in American public education for more than 20 years. The company’s other+commitments include investing $10 million in scholarships for underserved students and developing socially conscious legal and law enforcement career pathways of study.

For more information about Stride, Inc., please visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Never Whisper Justice

Never Whisper Justice (NWJ) is a Brooklyn-based creative agency that aligns justice-centered original content with concrete social impact. A team of educators, activists, and filmmakers, NWJ centers the voices of those with lived experiences both in front of and behind the camera. In addition, their purpose-driven campaigns with private, public, and federal entities seek to inspire policy change and meaningful action. To learn more, visit www.neverwhisperjustice.com. Follow on Instagram @neverwhisperjustice.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

