WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the hires of Brionna L. Denby as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Michael Dzielak, MBA as Senior Vice President, Director of Financial Crimes.

In her new role, Denby will report to Lisa Washington, Chief Legal Officer, and will serve as the primary support and advisor across the organization on matters related to litigation, transactions and regulatory issues.

“We’re thrilled to welcome someone with more than a decade of experience and Brionna’s strong legal acumen to the team, and look forward to her contributions as we continue to evolve and expand our Legal Department, Risk Management division and practices,” said Washington.

In his new role, Dzielak will report to Patrick Killeen, Chief Compliance Officer, and will lead the Financial Crimes Unit’s efforts to detect and deter crimes where possible, as well as limit the effects of these crimes on Customers, Clients and the Bank.

“Mike brings more than 20 years of experience to the team, working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he investigated financial fraud and corruption reaching across the U.S. and the world. He will play a key role in our efforts to protect our Customers and Company,” said Killeen.

Prior to joining WSFS, Denby served as Senior Counsel at Cohen, Seglias, Pallas, Greenhall & Furman PC, where she was a member of the White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations, Government Law and Regulatory Affairs, Student Defense, Title IX and Scientific Misconduct practice groups, as well as part of the firm’s Women’s Initiative, Strategic Recruitment and Diversity Committees. She also previously worked as Deputy Attorney General at the Delaware Department of Justice, as well as Trust Compliance Officer at The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware (previously known as Christiana Trust Company of Delaware), a subsidiary of WSFS, among other roles.

“I’m excited to rejoin the WSFS team and look forward to collaborating with Risk Management and the other divisions at the Bank to provide support and advice to help protect our Customers and Company,” said Denby.

Denby is a resident of Wilmington, Del., and is a member and past president of the Delaware Barristers Association, a local affiliate of the National Bar Association, the Delaware State Bar Association, Women’s White Collar Defense Association, Richard S. Rodney Inn of Court, and Delaware Supreme Court, Preliminary Review Committee of the Board on Professional Responsibility. She received her Bachelor of Arts in economics from Spelman College, her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law, and is admitted to practice in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, Washington D.C., the U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Prior to joining WSFS, Dzielak spent more than 20 years at the FBI, most recently as a Special Agent on the White Collar Crime Squad, where he was responsible for investigating financial fraud and corruption, and was a leader of global and national criminal investigations in the financial institution fraud, money laundering, government fraud, healthcare fraud, public corruption, civil rights and child exploitation arenas. He also previously worked for Cross Country Bank (now Applied Bank) and MBNA America Bank N.A. in auditing roles.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and leveraging my two decades of experience at the FBI to lead the Financial Crimes Unit in protecting our Customers, Communities, Associates and Company from fraud and money laundering,” said Dzielak.

Dzielak is a resident of Wilmington, Del. He received his bachelor’s in accounting from Saint Joseph’s University and his MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Delaware.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $19.9 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $64.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

