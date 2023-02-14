Hess Recognized for Sustainability Performance

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has once again received a AAA rating in the latest MSCI environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating assessment. AAA, which is MSCI ESG’s highest rating, designates Hess as a leader in managing industry specific ESG risks relative to peers. Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas companies that currently hold a AAA rating from MSCI ESG.

Hess received its first AAA rating in 2021, after earning AA ratings from MSCI ESG for 10 consecutive years. MSCI provides research, ratings, and analysis of the ESG business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. Learn more about MSCI ESG ratings here.

In addition, Hess has earned a place on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year and is the only oil and gas producer based in the U.S. to be included this year. Bloomberg's GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index measuring the performance of public companies in 50 countries across a variety of sectors on gender equality in leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Learn more about the GEI here.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com%2Fsustainability.

