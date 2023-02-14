TEGNA Stations KARE and WXIA Win Prestigious 2023 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KARE (Minneapolis, Minn.) and WXIA (Atlanta, Ga.) received 2023 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards which honor excellence in broadcast, online and documentary journalism. KARE won for “KARE 11 Investigates – The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect,” which exposed systemic and often fatal failures to treat people with mental illness and protect the public. WXIA was honored for “The Reveal: #Keeping,” an investigative series on the disturbing flaw in Georgia’s social safety net.

“Through impactful investigative reporting, our local journalists continue to hold those in power accountable and create change in their communities,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to the teams at KARE and WXIA for these well-earned honors.”

In KARE+11+Investigates+%26ndash%3B+The+Gap%3A+Failure+to+Treat%2C+Failure+to+Protect, a year-long series and primetime special, reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, along with investigative producer Steve Eckert and photojournalists Gary Knox, David Peterlinz and Ronald Stover revealed how violent criminal suspects deemed too mentally ill to stand trial in Minnesota are often released without adequate treatment or supervision – and go on to commit new crimes, including murders. Citing KARE 11’s findings, state lawmakers passed sweeping reforms.

In The+Reveal%3A+%23Keeping, WXIA reporter Rebecca Lindstrom, director of innovation Erin Peterson, photojournalist David Brooks and graphic artist Toby Sjolander look at children abandoned to Georgia’s child welfare system because their parents couldn’t get the behavioral and mental health services they needed to keep them safe. After the #Keeping investigative series aired, lawmakers in Georgia signed the Mental Health Parity Act into law, increased funding for therapeutic foster care, and approved additional funding to increase the state’s workforce shortage in mental and behavioral health.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

