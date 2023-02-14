Viant+Technology+Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that as a part of its corporate sustainability efforts, it has partnered with Ad+Net+Zero, the cross-industry coalition driving change and action around sustainability in the advertising industry, as a founding member.

“Viant’s shared sustainability vision and history in creating innovative solutions, makes them an ideal partner in our journey toward sustainability in advertising,” said John Osborn, USA Director, Ad Net Zero.

Additionally, Viant launched Adtricity®, a carbon impact reduction program aimed to assist clients in meeting their sustainability goals. Adtricity is an incentive program for Viant’s eligible customers, which delivers Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) for media investment. These credits can then be used to achieve corporate carbon reduction goals.

“The new climate reality requires a new mandate for change — where ideas are turned into real action. We understand that climate change cannot be addressed by one of us alone. It requires participation and action from us all,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder & CEO, Viant. “At Viant, we believe that the digital advertising industry drives change, and makes economies and communities thrive. This is why we are so thrilled to introduce Adtricity and our new partnership with Ad Net Zero. As we continue to advance our own sustainability journey and explore additional ways to make an impact, we will continue to seek out opportunities where we can support our customers in taking action.”

Viant is dedicated and focused on improving sustainability for both the company and its customers. In an effort to curb the carbon impact of running digital advertising campaigns, Viant’s excited to commit to being carbon neutral in energy usage by the end of 2023. In order to execute on this strategy Viant will purchase qualified renewable energy to power its ad tech infrastructure while working to improve its overall supply chain efficiency.

This sustainable mindset is built into the framework of the business and builds on pre-existing investments Viant co-founders have made towards sustainability, when they launched a 14 megawatt solar power plant in North Carolina in 2020 to aid in producing clean energy.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became founding a member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005066/en/