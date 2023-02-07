Publication of Prospectus Supplement

Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc

7 February 2023

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 7 February 2023

Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2022

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 26 September 2022 as supplemented by the first supplement dated 11 November 2022 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell plc's unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2022

https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results.html

Prospectus Supplement dated 7 February 2023

https://cms.shell.com/editor.html/content/shell/corporate/global/en_gb/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 (0)70 377 3996

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


