L3Harris Selected to Train All Pilots for Japan's Leading Airline

57 minutes ago
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today its selection by Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd., to train its next generation of pilots.

All Nippon Airlines students will train on aircraft like the Diamond DA42 at Cranfield Training Center in England. Flight students will attend L3Harris' 60-week, single-engine and multi-engine flight training and ground school in England before returning to Japan to complete their Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau license.

The agreement builds on a decades-long pilot training and simulator relationship between L3Harris and one of ANA’s subsidiaries, Peach Aviation. That training relationship will now expand as L3Harris will provide pilot training for All Nippon Airways and its group airlines.

“This agreement shows the confidence ANA has in the quality of L3Harris’ training capabilities,” said David Coward, Vice President and General Manager, Airline Academy, L3Harris. “The ANA Group already entrusts us to train its pilots for Peach Aviation and now we will play an even more important role in preparing pilots for its flagship carrier.”

Beginning in March 2023, the initial group of All Nippon Airlines students will attend the 60-week, single-engine and multi-engine flight training and ground school in England before returning to Japan to complete their Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau license.

“L3Harris has a history for producing highly skilled future pilots,” said Takeshi Yamagishi, Vice President, ANA Flight Operations Center Quality Planning. “By using its quality locations and training facilities we can ensure we are well prepared for future growth.”

All Nippon Airlines ranks in the top 15 airlines worldwide by annual revenue. L3Harris’ has supplied All Nippon Airlines with flight training devices since the 1980s, with the first pilot training agreements signed between the two in 2018.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

