NewSquare Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16 CAMPUS BOULEVARD NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 836 stocks valued at a total of $802.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(5.94%), IGSB(4.00%), and SPY(3.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NewSquare Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLV by 276,520 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.73.

On 02/07/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $62.84 per share and a market cap of $10.31Bil. The stock has returned -0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PDP by 208,784 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.68000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF traded for a price of $75.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USCI by 229,169 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.73.

On 02/07/2023, United States Commodity Index Fund traded for a price of $53.86 per share and a market cap of $236.98Mil. The stock has returned 12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, United States Commodity Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTXN by 422,093 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.64.

On 02/07/2023, FIRST TR ETF VI traded for a price of $27.4 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned 21.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR ETF VI has a price-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FXN by 655,123 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.81.

On 02/07/2023, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $16.4 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned 20.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.