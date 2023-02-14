Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of RH(“RH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RH). Investors who purchased RH securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frh.

The investigation concerns whether RH has violated federal securities laws.

On February 6, 2023, RH announced that it expects 2022 revenue growth at the lower end of the prior range of (3.5%) to (4.5%). RH also disclosed that its annual report for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 and quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 contained errors in the calculation of net income per share, and that the Company’s financial statements for each of the quarterly periods ended April 30, July 30, and October 29, 2022 should no longer be relied upon. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 6, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased RHshares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frh. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

