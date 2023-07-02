Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $668.00Mil. The top holdings were IEI(24.11%), VTI(10.14%), and VEA(5.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. bought 531,321 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 1,401,136. The trade had a 9.140000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.16.

On 02/07/2023, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.094 per share and a market cap of $12.62Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 778,744 shares. The trade had a 6.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.12.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.18 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 388,868 shares. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.1576 per share and a market cap of $85.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 612,493 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $107.51Bil. The stock has returned -6.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 177,036 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.59 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $104.87 per share and a market cap of $72.16Bil. The stock has returned 1.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

