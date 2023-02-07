PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison's Senior Vice President of Customer Energy Solutions, Vicki Kuo, and Vice President of Manhattan Electric Operations, Lisa Primeggia, will speak on a panel hosted by RBC Capital Markets and focusing on Electric Vehicles and the Grid. The virtual panel will be held on February 9th at 9 a.m. EST.

To register for the event, please see link below.

RBC Thought Leadership: Navigating the Energy Transition - EVs and the Grid (cvent.com)

