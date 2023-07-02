Veritas Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Veritas Asset Management is an investment management firm based out of London. The company was established in 1996 and currently has 33 employees with 9 of them being investment professionals. Veritas Asset Management is headed by Chairman Charles Richardson and has an additional location in Hong Kong lead by Head of Asian operations Xuejun Sun. The company was formerly known as Veritas Asset Management (UK) Limited and formerly operated as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Veritas Asset Management is known owned through a controlling majority by the Real Return Group Limited, which alone makes up over two thirds of total ownership in the firm, with the remaining ownership split amongst Charles Richardson, Andrew Headley, Xuejun Sun, and other executives. Veritas Asset Management utilizes quantitative and fundamental analysis methods to invest its assets through bottom up and top down approaches. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Veritas Asset Management’s top 10 holdings make up almost three quarters of its total holdings and currently invests most heavily in Microsoft and Comcast Corp., each making up approximately 10% of its total holdings. The company currently holds over $17 billion spread across 40 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Veritas Asset Management mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up almost half of its client base, and also caters to pooled investment vehicles, high net worth individuals, banking institutions, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, and corporations, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s family of funds current includes its Global Focus, Global Equity Income, Asia, China, and Global Real Return funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $12.22Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(9.03%), MSFT(8.78%), and MA(8.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Veritas Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BAX by 8,579,945 shares. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.71.

On 02/07/2023, Baxter International Inc traded for a price of $45.24 per share and a market cap of $22.81Bil. The stock has returned -47.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baxter International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -62.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought 1,131,241 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 4,471,681. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/07/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $263.1381 per share and a market cap of $1,958.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-book ratio of 10.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.97 and a price-sales ratio of 9.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NAS:META by 1,687,046 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/07/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.28 per share and a market cap of $488.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought 4,212,040 shares of NYSE:CTLT for a total holding of 11,169,815. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.36.

On 02/07/2023, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $68.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $12.39Bil. The stock has returned -32.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 1,983,615 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.59.

On 02/07/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $112.91 per share and a market cap of $71.70Bil. The stock has returned 7.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

