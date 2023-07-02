Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management is an asset management company acting as a subsidiary of Robeco Groep N.V., managing its investment institutions. Its parent company is an international asset manager that acts as the main asset management arm of ORIX Corporation, which acquired the company from Rabobank Groep in 2013, which acquired the company in 2001. The company can trace its history back to 1923, when the Rotterdam Investment Consortium was founded, along with the original Robeco Fund, with the Robeco Name taking the first two letters of its Dutch name Rotterdamsch Beleggings Consortium. The company started with over $1 million in capital, but would face various issues that would greatly diminish its assets, although it would survive until the 1940s to be revived by its large investment in the US during the wartime economy. The company would begin expanding internationally in the 1950s and 1960s, with new listings in many major European markets and also in Hong Kong and Tokyo. Robeco would become the largest mutual fund in Europe in 1969, continuing to open more offices in various major European locations. In the 1990s, the company would focus on acquiring holdings in the United States, continuing to expand its international strategy and continuing to introduce new investment solutions into the 2000s. Robeco Institutional Asset Management today operates through its market specific subsidiaries in Austria, Belgium, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and United States, which alone has almost $3 billion in total assets under management. The majority of its investments are focused in the financial, services, and technology sectors, together making up almost 60% of its total allocations, and also include investments in the health care, consumer noncyclical, utilities, capital goods, energy, consumer cyclical, and capital goods sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Some of the strategies that Robeco offers include its All Strategy Euro Bonds, Emerging Markets Equities, Aggregate Fixed Income, and Quant Equities.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 938 stocks valued at a total of $34.70Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.84%), MSFT(3.41%), and GOOGL(1.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,918,114 shares in NYSE:IBN, giving the stock a 0.8100000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.27 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $20.45 per share and a market cap of $71.35Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,002,831 shares in NAS:PDD, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.62 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $94.2 per share and a market cap of $119.11Bil. The stock has returned 79.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-book ratio of 8.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,607,221 shares in NAS:CHKP, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.78 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $126.94 per share and a market cap of $15.92Bil. The stock has returned 0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 11,270,817 shares in NYSE:INFY, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.61 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $18.79 per share and a market cap of $79.48Bil. The stock has returned -14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-book ratio of 8.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,228,663 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/07/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.725 per share and a market cap of $2,416.41Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-book ratio of 42.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

