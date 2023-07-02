LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE BOSTON PLACE BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 302 stocks valued at a total of $1.43Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.95%), AAPL(3.59%), and AMZN(2.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 224,045-share investment in NAS:IGSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.8100000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.29 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $23.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 40,111 shares in NYSE:CCI, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.23 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $143.325 per share and a market cap of $62.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-book ratio of 8.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 21,386 shares in NYSE:CAT, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.7 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $248.92 per share and a market cap of $129.54Bil. The stock has returned 27.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-book ratio of 8.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MO by 117,844 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.3.

On 02/07/2023, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $46.47 per share and a market cap of $82.97Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 12,332 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 17,646. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/07/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $408.92 per share and a market cap of $382.10Bil. The stock has returned -7.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.