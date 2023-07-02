Aviance Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2180 IMMOKALEE ROAD, #301 NAPLES, FL 34110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 278 stocks valued at a total of $429.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(6.50%), AAPL(6.41%), and GOOGL(1.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aviance Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 59,388 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/07/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.725 per share and a market cap of $2,416.41Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-book ratio of 42.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC bought 48,980 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 52,595. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/07/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $105.05 per share and a market cap of $278.12Bil. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 272.86, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 61,270-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $83.6099 per share and a market cap of $134.81Bil. The stock has returned -32.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.01, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC bought 36,626 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 83,199. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/07/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.2801 per share and a market cap of $1,017.35Bil. The stock has returned -37.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 31,685-share investment in NAS:ROKU. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.25 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Roku Inc traded for a price of $60.64 per share and a market cap of $8.45Bil. The stock has returned -60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

