OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1102 stocks valued at a total of $6.21Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.85%), BIL(2.05%), and CVX(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 153,425 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 192,324. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $205.4733 per share and a market cap of $282.24Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 181,125 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/07/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.28 per share and a market cap of $488.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 414,180 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 434,364. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.01.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $53.35 per share and a market cap of $34.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 127,876 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 227,215. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.95.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $158.68 per share and a market cap of $53.28Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 259,910 shares of NYSE:THO for a total holding of 277,308. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.38.

On 02/07/2023, Thor Industries Inc traded for a price of $98.72 per share and a market cap of $5.28Bil. The stock has returned 7.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thor Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

