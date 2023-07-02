Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

271 17TH STREET, NW ATLANTA, GA 30363

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $262.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(13.64%), IEFA(9.47%), and AGG(9.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC bought 49,603 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 184,593. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.8.

On 02/07/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.465 per share and a market cap of $32.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 72,138 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.92.

On 02/07/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.315 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC bought 65,793 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 110,205. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.92 per share and a market cap of $18.93Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC bought 33,269 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 75,466. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.18.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.5999 per share and a market cap of $11.18Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC bought 55,638 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 402,023. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.86 per share and a market cap of $94.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

