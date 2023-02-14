Twin Vee PowerCats Partners with Suzuki to Unveil an All-New 240 Dual Console ECO Boat at the Miami Boat Show

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today released more details and images on its all-new 240 DC ECO. Twin Vee announced last month that its 240 DC GFX ECO would be one of the boats it plans to display at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19 at the Suzuki Oasis at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club.dji_0134.jpg

The 24-foot dual console 240 DC ECO was built to honor the sustainable, environmentally conscious theme of Suzuki's CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT. "When we designed this boat, we started with the basics. Like our other boats, the 240 DC ECO was built with two parallel hulls making it more efficient, stable, and smooth on the water compared to traditional monohulls," explains Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Because the boat is supported by two hulls, it has a lower center of gravity which makes it less likely to tip or roll. In addition to stability, the two hulls create less resistance in the water, which allows the boat to move more efficiently and with less bouncing or rocking."

The Company also utilized sustainable materials when it built the 240 DC ECO. Specifically, the 240 DC ECO has a strong carbon fiber outer layer that is 35% lighter than conventional fiberglass construction and a lightweight yet stiff balsa core. "The natural and renewable balsa wood used on the boat is the first carbon-neutral core material in the world," remarks Visconti. "The balsa tree grows fast, has low to medium density, and possesses best-in-class weight-specific mechanical properties." According to Visconti, Twin Vee sourced its balsa core from 3A Composites, a company that values safeguarding water sources, developing relationships with local communities, and protecting endangered species and fragile ecosystems.

dji_0157-1.jpg

Twin Vee received help from one of its supply vendors, Composites One, to support Suzuki's CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT. "Composites One has extensive resources for close molding techniques and is considered the pre-eminent supplier to the marine industry. They provided us with one of their project managers with significant carbon infusion experience to help us manufacture our 240 DC ECO," states Visconti.

Additionally, as previously announced, the Company's 240 DC ECO is equipped with Suzuki's all-new 140 horsepower Eco outboard motors, which include Suzuki's Micro-Plastics Filter device. The filter device collects microplastics near the water's surface while the boat is running, helping reduce micro-plastic pollution.

img_0362.jpg

"Twin Vee was excited to build the 240 DC ECO to encourage eco-friendly manufacturing in the recreational marine industry," says Visconti. "Our team strongly believes in Suzuki's efforts to reduce plastic waste and raise awareness of our planet's waters, coastal environments, and marine ecosystems through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT. The 240 DC ECO proves that innovative things can be done to help preserve and protect the world's waterways for future generations."

Visit Twin Vee and the all-new 240 DC GFX ECO, along with its 400 GFX and 340 GFX, at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15th - 19th, 2023, at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club at 1635 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, visit the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show website at https://www.miamiboatshow.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for over 27 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's plans to display its all-new 240 DC ECO at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19 at the Suzuki Oasis at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club, encouraging eco-friendly manufacturing in the recreational marine industry and preserving and protecting the world's waterways for future generations. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to participate in the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 15-19 at the Suzuki Oasis at the Venetian Marina & Yacht Club as planned, the Company ability to encourage eco-friendly manufacturing in the recreational marine industry, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

