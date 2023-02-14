TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") ( TSXV:ONE, Financial)(OTCQB:OONEF), a first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider just upgraded its I'm InTouch remote access service - I'm InTouch v11.

To maximize user protection, I'm InTouch v11 has 3 significant enhancements:

The communication session is encrypted using the Company's Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) engine, IronCAP™, making it safe from cyberattacks by bad actors including those using Quantum Computers. Two-factor authentication (2FA) and MAC address restriction have been added ensuring only the intended user has access. Adding security to ensure password safety.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique noted, "In the past, the communication session of remote access is prone to attacks by bad actors. I'm InTouch v11 is safe even in the post-quantum world. We have gone even further with additional security features, including a two-factor authentication process, MAC address restriction, and encrypted passwords. We believe I'm InTouch v11 is the most secure remote access service on the market today."

This announcement represents a giant leap forward in cybersecurity surrounding remote access. The arrival of a Quantum-safe remote access system provides far greater protection for users. Combining NIST-approved PQC algorithms with our patent-protected quantum-safe technology, remote access is just the beginning. It is one of the many vertical solutions that can be upgraded to become quantum-safe using IronCAPTM.

A free trial version of I'm InTouch v11 is available at: www.imintouch.com.

About 01 Communique

01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

