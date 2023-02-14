Aytu BioPharma to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET, to review the results.

Conference Call Information

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 using the participant access code 371594.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/47499 and on Aytu BioPharma's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2023 at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331, replay access code 47499.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:
Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
[email protected]

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738312/Aytu-BioPharma-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Financial-Results-on-February-14-2023

