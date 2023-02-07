FOX CORPORATION AND FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCE SUPER BOWL LVII COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023

Company Partners with Pat Tillman Veterans Center, Purple Heart Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to Create Lasting Positive Impact in Arizona Communities

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOX, FOXA) today announced charitable commitments totaling over $300,000, in conjunction with its ongoing FOX Forward and FOX Sports Supports corporate social responsibility initiatives, to create a lasting, positive impact in Arizona, the host community of Super Bowl LVII, airing on FOX (Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET). These include a commitment to the Pat Tillman Veterans Center (PTVC) to provide scholarship funding and resources for student veterans, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to enhance their career development and training programs and Purple Heart Homes through FOX Sports' Gamechanger Fund.

"We are honored to support these worthy organizations that enhance the lives of military service members, veterans and underserved youth throughout the community," said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and CEO, Fox Corporation.

Through the Company's FOX Forward initiative, FOX has partnered with The Pat Tillman Veterans Center to support undergraduate and graduate students over the course of five years by providing scholarships and funding for education and mental health resources. The Pat Tillman Veterans Center, which honors Pat Tillman, an Arizona State University (ASU) graduate, pro-football star and U.S. Army veteran who lost his life while serving, is located on the ASU campus adjacent to the state-of-the-art FOX Technology Center, which opened in 2019 and will serve as the broadcasting hub for Super Bowl LVII. As part of the FOX Forward commitment, FOX Technology Center employees will also engage with PTVC student veterans to provide ongoing pathways to employment through skill building workshops, internships and more.

Additionally, FOX Sports' Gamechanger Fund was established to benefit nonprofit partners in its Super Bowl host cities and further the FOX Sports Supports mission to create and advance fighting chances for underserved youth and our nation's military heroes. Building on FOX's companywide efforts, the FOX Sports and FOX Technology Center teams partnered with Purple Heart Homes, an organization whose mission is to improve home safety and accessibility, increase independence and facilitate aging in-place for veterans. The Gamechanger Fund enabled Purple Heart Homes to renovate the home of a U.S. Air Force veteran in need, including a bathroom remodel, new ADA-compliant door and floors, wheelchair accessible kitchen adaptations and the installation of a new wheelchair ramp.

The Gamechanger Fund will also support the creation of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley's new AZYouthforce West Valley Career Readiness Center, which delivers essential skills training and mentorship to teens to prepare them for internships and permanent jobs. The funding will be used to hire a career advisor and provide necessary technology to support career exploration and training. Additionally, the Gamechanger Fund grants the FOX Sports Super Bowl LVII Scholarship to Arizona's representative for the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year competition. AZYouthforce members will also visit the FOX Sports Super Bowl compound during Super Bowl Week for a behind-the-scenes look at careers in sports media.

To learn more about FOX's corporate social responsibility programs, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com and www.foxsports.com/supports. For more information about the organizations the Company is supporting visit Purple Heart Homes, Pat Tillman Veterans Center and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

FOX_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY07392&sd=2023-02-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-corporation-and-fox-sports-announce-super-bowl-lvii-community-initiatives-301740448.html

SOURCE Fox Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07392&Transmission_Id=202302071130PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07392&DateId=20230207
WRITTEN BY

Related Articles

