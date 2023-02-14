Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that it will host an Investor Day in Bloomington, MN on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Scott Robinson, chief financial officer, along with other members of the executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategy, growth drivers, and financial objectives, as well as key initiatives related to innovation and ESG. The event will include formal presentations and Q&A sessions, followed by a luncheon with senior leadership and laboratory tours.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to health and safety considerations and space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and registration is required.

Miscellaneous

The Company will webcast its Investor Day at 8:00 a.m. CT. To listen to the webcast, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website (IR.Donaldson.com), and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Statements in this release regarding future events and expectations, such as forecasts, plans, trends, and projections relating to the Company’s business and financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are identified by words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “will allow,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed. These factors include, but are not limited to, the success of the redesigned organizational structure; its focus, strategies and initiatives; challenges in global operations; impacts of global economic, industrial and political conditions on product demand, including the Russia and Ukraine conflict; impacts from unexpected events, including the COVID-19 pandemic; effects of unavailable raw materials or material cost inflation; inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; inability to meet customer demand; inability to maintain competitive advantages; threats from disruptive technologies; effects of highly competitive markets with pricing pressure; exposure to customer concentration in certain cyclical industries; inability to manage productivity improvements; results of execution of any acquisition, divestiture and other strategic transactions; vulnerabilities associated with information technology systems and security; inability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; costs associated with governmental laws and regulations; impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; and effects of changes in capital and credit markets. These and other factors are described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

