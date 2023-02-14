Growing In Excess of over 10 percent in January over December 2022

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION - (OTCQB:STEK)

John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech, is "excited to announce that the number of new IBPs increased in January over December 2022 by over 10 percent. This increase provides evidence that Stemtech is growing and that our products and business opportunity are stronger than ever. Last week we reported that Business For Home, an independent network marketing publication, recently ranked Stemtech number 11 of the over 700+ global MLM companies. This week, we improved and took another step up to number 10!"

The stem cell industry continues to show increasing strength given their powerful benefits and capital invested in research and development in stem cell pharma therapy (also known as regenerative medicine). Mesenchymal stem cell research growth is projected to be significant, with projections up to 2032 expecting rewarding CAGR results. Research and Markets " indicates a "Rise in burden of chronic/neurological diseases, increase in focus on the development of stem cell therapies, growing public awareness about the therapeutic potential of stem cell, growing awareness regarding the benefits of stem cell preservation, favorable government initiatives and support are major factors expected to aid in the growth of the global stem cell manufacturing market." Stemtech's stemceuticals ™ stem cell nutrition products are all-natural, plant-based, anti-aging continues to advance for going on eighteen (18) years. Stemtech's opportunity has been part of our growing focus on health and wellness since our inception. We are well positioned to be part of this growth. Life Factor Research, a division of Stemtech, will develop new products in this genre.

Stemtech is registering StemFlo® Advanced, MigraStem®, and our new cutting-edge Cellect One ™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Night Cream for our Ecuador market. We also plan to make our Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app available to provide excellent communication, recruiting and business key performance metrics, all in the hands of our Independent Business Partners (IBPs).

Vice President of Global Sales, Alejandro Carrillo state "for Stemtech's VISION 2023 strategy, we are planning to hold Business Academies as announced at our December 2022 Cancun, Mexico Leadership Event. The first training academies will be held in May in the U.S. (including Canada) and Mexico (including Ecuador) and in Taiwan later this year in October. As more IBPs join Stemtech, plans for a global convention will be coordinated. We are seeing more significant rank advancements as last month Maria Felix Rodriguez became a Triple Diamond Director - her third rank advancement is as many months. Triple Diamond is a prestigious rank and the fifth highest achievable based upon compensation focused on sales performance in Stemtech. Maria Felix has been on a remarkable rise given that she started out as an Associate entry-level member. Our Field realizes the business opportunity which Stemtech offers for entrepreneurs with a passion for growth and financial reward".

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB:STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne ™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Last month, Stemtech Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. On February 2, 2023, Stemtech announces international market expansion planned into Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

