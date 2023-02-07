First Citizens Middle Market Banking Announces Business-Focused Webinar Series

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Middle Market Banking business is launching a business-focused webinar series to provide a range of expert insight to owners, executives, service providers and others engaged with middle market companies.

First_Citizens_Bank_Stacked_Logo.jpg

The first webinar in the series, New Year, New Economy, New Strategies, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon-1 p.m. ET. A panel of industry professionals will discuss business and economic trends that will impact the middle market in 2023, as well as strategies to proactively address these trends.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Brendan Chambers, managing director and group head for First Citizens Middle Market Banking, and will include the following panelists:

Webinar attendees will be invited to participate in an interactive Q&A session at the end of the event.

"First Citizens is heavily-focused on relationship banking, and that means providing our clients, prospective clients and industry partners with information to help them succeed," said Brendan Chambers. "We're excited to launch this webinar series to engage with industry participants and highlight the middle market experts on our team and within our network."

To register for the event, fill out the form on the webinar registration page.

Information on additional webinars in the series will be shared via the First Citizens Middle Market Banking webpage and First Citizens' social media channels.

First Citizens Middle Market Banking delivers a range of financial solutions to midsize clients through a relationship banking model. The business offers deposit solutions, loans, treasury services and other banking products to manufacturers, distributors and a wide variety of service industries.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, providing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. We offer an array of general banking services including a network of 500-plus branches in 22 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Lexa Tutela
212-461-5305
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY07177&sd=2023-02-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-citizens-middle-market-banking-announces-business-focused-webinar-series-301740883.html

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY07177&Transmission_Id=202302071100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY07177&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.