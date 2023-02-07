Series premiere of 'Act Your Age' set for Saturday, March 4 on Bounce, starring Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell, with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown

2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023

Double-episode premiere kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, today announced that its newest original series, "Act Your Age," produced in partnership with MGM, will premiere on Saturday, March 4, with the first two episodes back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Series premiere of 'Act Your Age' Saturday, March 4 on Bounce TV at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The premieres kick off the two-part, 16-episode first season, with the first eight episodes running weekly throughout the spring and the second half running over the summer.

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. "Act Your Age" stars Kym Whitley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Next Friday," "Young and Hungry") and Tisha Campbell ("Uncoupled," "My Wife and Kids," "Dr. Ken") with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "The Mayor," "Big Shot").

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson ("The Wrong Valentine") and Nathan Anderson ("Black-ish," "Richie Rich,") as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Alyson Fouse ("Big Shot," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Wanda Sykes Show") created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner ("Hot in Cleveland") and David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein ("Everybody Loves Raymond").

In addition to Bounce, viewers can also watch "Act Your Age" – along with all Bounce original series – anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's subscription video-on-demand service, with episodes dropping the day after their Bounce premieres. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.



Jim Weiss (Bounce), 770-672-6504


Christina Lee (MGM), 310-666-5178



About Bounce

Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, DIRECTV channel 82, over the top on Roku, Pluto TV and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web viaBounceTV.com. Bounce XL, Scripps Networks' newest free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

ABOUT MGM

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network MGM+ (formerly EPIX), which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

