HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be presenting at both the 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference in London February 8-9, and at the 4th Annual RNAi Based Therapeutics Summit in Boston March 21-23, 2023.

Dr. Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will give a presentation at the London conference titled, "OligoPhore and SemaPhore for extrahepatic delivery of therapeutic RNA." Samuel A. Wickline, M.D., the Company's Chief Scientific Adviser, will give two presentations at the Boston conference: "Modified Pore Forming Peptides for Self-Assembling RNA Nanoparticle Formation & Optimized Endosomal Escape," and "Extrahepatic Delivery With OligoPhore & SemaPhore, Peptide-based Nanoparticles for siRNA & mRNA Therapeutics."

Highlights of those presentations will include:

New, trends and future of RNA-based therapeutics

Company's OligoPhore / SemaPhore polyplexes provide for efficient delivery of siRNA payloads into extrahepatic target cells

Company's latest research and insights into RNA-based therapies

Alternatives to LNPs (lipid nano particles) and how Altamira proprietary technology is different from lipid-based solutions.

Dr. Pañeda states, "mRNA and siRNA therapeutics offer great potential for specific promotion of protein expression and silencing of gene expression. Effective and safe delivery of RNA has remained one of the key challenges for their use in non-hepatic applications. With our projects AM-401 in KRAS driven cancers and AM-411 in rheumatoid arthritis, we already have two flagship siRNA programs under development and will seek to leverage the delivery platform with further projects in siRNA, mRNA or other types of RNA together with interested partners in biotech and pharma."

About OligoPhore™ and SemaPhore™

Altamira Therapeutics is developing OligoPhore / SemaPhore as a versatile platform for safe and effective delivery of nucleic acid payloads such as siRNA (small interfering ribonucleic acid), mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) into target cells, using systemic or local administration. It is based on a proprietary 21 amino acid peptide that can engage any type of RNA in rapid self-assembly into a polyplex. The polyplex has a size, charge, and other physical features that allow it to escape hepatic clearance and thus to reach other target tissues than the liver. OligoPhore and SemaPhore protect the RNA payload from degradation in the circulation and allow for rapid cellular uptake, while enabling pH-dependent nucleotide endosomal escape and cytoplasmic delivery. Effective delivery and positive treatment outcomes have been demonstrated in more than 10 murine models of disease for targets in the NF-κB family, various members of the ETS transcription factor family, and targets in the JNK and TAM pathways.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapeutics for extrahepatic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ delivery platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other types of RNA therapeutics and shall be leveraged via out-licensing to pharma or biotech companies. In addition, Altamira is in the process of divesting and/or licensing-out its legacy assets in allergology and viral infection (Bentrio® OTC nasal spray; commercial) and inner ear therapeutics (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

