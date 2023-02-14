World Finance Named a Top Workplaces USA Winner for Third Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Award distinguishes the company as a leader in culture, employee satisfaction

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / World Finance has ranked 44th nationally as a 2023 Top Workplaces USA winner in the large business category (over 2,500 employees). This is the third year in a row that World Finance has received this honor, making it the only large, SC-based company to rank nationally for the award for the last three consecutive years. This award, given to less than 3% of eligible companies, came on the heels of World Finance's several state-based Top Workplaces wins, as well as cultural excellence awards for innovation, leadership, and employee empowerment.

"We have the most amazing team members here at World Finance; folks who care deeply about serving their customers and improving their communities. Working in a creative and caring culture is what drives us at World Finance. I'm humbled and so grateful to not just work with this team every day, but for all of us to be honored for the third year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA winner! Way to go Team World!" says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance.

The independent award is presented by Energage and was based on anonymous, data-driven surveys of more than 3,100 team members measuring 15 drivers of company culture.

Based in South Carolina, World Finance sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart. World is dedicated to creating a positive and engaging culture for its more than 3,100 team members working across 16 states. World offers and encourages its team members to pursue professional development opportunities, and over 90% of management positions are filled by internal hires. The company is actively involved in each of the communities it serves, offering team members paid time off to volunteer with their neighbors.

In addition to the national recognitions, World Finance has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation  
Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their "financial good." World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care. 

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jessica Gallen
[email protected]
708-743-7505

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738328/World-Finance-Named-a-Top-Workplaces-USA-Winner-for-Third-Consecutive-Year

img.ashx?id=738328

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.