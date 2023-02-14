E-Cite's "RamboTruck" Now Available in Grand Theft Auto V Video Game To Over 169 Million Players Worldwide - E-Cite Hypercar EV-222 Available Next Week

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC:VAPR) announces that its ‘RamboTruck" vehicle is now available to drive in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) as a special add on MOD provided by E-Cite. The mod can be downloaded for free at www.ecitemotors.com or purchased from various GTA V Mod stores.gtav.jpg

A special promo video of the Truck in game can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzrj9qoEWDw

iframe.ashx?track=738371-https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2Frzrj9qoEWDw

GTA V is currently the second-best selling video game of all time with over 169 million units sold worldwide surpassing Tetris trailing only Minecraft with 228 million. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_video_games

First released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game ever to be released on Sony's PlayStation 4. Of the almost 20 million units of the game sold around the world, just over six million were purchased in North America.

According to Steam Charts there are over 100,000 people playing concurrently online at the time of this release on their platform alone. https://steamcharts.com/app/271590

COO Gene Langmesser stated: "We are thrilled to have our vehicles available in GTA V exposing them to a vast audience and providing an alternative to standard off the shelf vehicles provided in the game. Being able to drive our vehicles in game also provides the ability to view to them doing things we would otherwise not be able to observe in the physical world."

E-Cites Hypercar the EV-222 is expected to be available for play in the game sometime next week and will be able to be downloaded into the game free of charge at the same link on E-Cites web page.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors
www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors, a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:
VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors
[email protected]

www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738371/E-Cites-RamboTruck-Now-Available-in-Grand-Theft-Auto-V-Video-Game-To-Over-169-Million-Players-Worldwide--E-Cite-Hypercar-EV-222-Available-Next-Week

img.ashx?id=738371

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.