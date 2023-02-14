BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC:VAPR) announces that its ‘RamboTruck" vehicle is now available to drive in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) as a special add on MOD provided by E-Cite. The mod can be downloaded for free at www.ecitemotors.com or purchased from various GTA V Mod stores.

A special promo video of the Truck in game can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzrj9qoEWDw

GTA V is currently the second-best selling video game of all time with over 169 million units sold worldwide surpassing Tetris trailing only Minecraft with 228 million. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_video_games

First released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling game ever to be released on Sony's PlayStation 4. Of the almost 20 million units of the game sold around the world, just over six million were purchased in North America.

According to Steam Charts there are over 100,000 people playing concurrently online at the time of this release on their platform alone. https://steamcharts.com/app/271590

COO Gene Langmesser stated: "We are thrilled to have our vehicles available in GTA V exposing them to a vast audience and providing an alternative to standard off the shelf vehicles provided in the game. Being able to drive our vehicles in game also provides the ability to view to them doing things we would otherwise not be able to observe in the physical world."

E-Cites Hypercar the EV-222 is expected to be available for play in the game sometime next week and will be able to be downloaded into the game free of charge at the same link on E-Cites web page.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors, a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:

VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors

[email protected]

www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738371/E-Cites-RamboTruck-Now-Available-in-Grand-Theft-Auto-V-Video-Game-To-Over-169-Million-Players-Worldwide--E-Cite-Hypercar-EV-222-Available-Next-Week



