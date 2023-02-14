Bonnie Raitt Wins Three Awards Including Song Of The Year

Samara Joy Wins For Best New Artist & Best Jazz Vocal Album

Maverick City Music Wins Four Awards & Performs On Telecast

Tobias Jesso Jr. Wins First-Ever Songwriter Of The Year Award & Album Of The Year For Contributions To Harry Styles' Harry's House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates its wholly-owned subsidiary Shore Fire Media on representing clients who received a collective fourteen GRAMMY Awards Sunday night, including Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Bonnie Raitt won three awards, bringing her career total to thirteen: Song Of The Year for "Just Like That," Best Americana Performance for "Made Up Mind," and Best American Roots Song for "Just Like That." First-time nominee Samara Joy won awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Maverick City Music won four awards, tying Beyoncé for the most wins of the evening. Their wins included Best Gospel Performance / Song (for "Kingdom" with Kirk Franklin), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song (for "Fear Is Not My Future" with Kirk Franklin), Best Gospel Album (for Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) with Kirk Franklin), and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (for Breathe). This brings the group's career total to five GRAMMY wins.

Tobias Jesso Jr. won the first-ever Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical award and also won an Album Of The Year GRAMMY for his contributions to Harry Styles' Harry's House.

Terri Lyne Carrington, who was honored earlier in the week at the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing Event, won Best Jazz Instrumental Album for new Standards, Vol. 1, bringing her career total to four. Additionally, Wayne Shorter + Leo Genovese won Best Improvised solo for Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, an album on which Carrington is featured.

Ranky Tanky won Best Regional Roots Music AlbumLive At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, giving the group their second-ever GRAMMY win.

Alongside the sizable awards tally - a single-year record for Shore Fire's clients - Music's Biggest Night saw a stunning performance by Maverick City Music in the televised In Memoriam segment, and Premiere Ceremony performances by Blind Boys Of Alabama and Best New Artist winner Samara Joy. Judy Collins, a nominee for Best Folk Album, presented at the Premiere Ceremony.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS. The GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony was live-streamed internationally at GRAMMY.com

Complete List of Shore Fire 2023 GRAMMY Winners:

Song Of The Year: Bonnie Raitt - "Just Like That"

Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Album Of The Year: Tobias Jesso Jr. - Harry's House

Best Americana Performance: Bonnie Raitt - "Made Up Mind"

Best American Roots Song: Bonnie Raitt - "Just Like That"

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile (Verve Records)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1 (Candid Records)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - "Endangered Species"

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - "Kingdom"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - "Fear Is Not My Future"

Best Gospel Album: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) (Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Entertainment / RCA Inspiration)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick City Music - Breathe (Tribl Records)

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Ranky Tanky - Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

