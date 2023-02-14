VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company" (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF), has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement dated February 1, 2023, with Talisman Venture Partners, Ltd. ("Talisman" ) of Victoria B.C., pursuant to which the company will acquire from Talisman a 100 percent ownership interest in 12 (twelve) exploration permits comprising approximately 22 thousand hectares (22k ha) of surface area in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The licenses are located to the west of the large Xuxa lithium deposit of Sigma Lithium, and to the northwest of the CBL lithium mining operation.

Peter Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Spark stated, "Acquiring this extensive land package right in the heart of what is widely known as "Lithium Valley" in Brazil instantly makes Spark Energy Minerals one of the largest landholders in the region. This newly acquired land package, along with the 3,500 hectares already held by Spark, are highly prospective properties that offer excellent potential."

The transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement and in order to complete the transaction, Spark shall pay to Talisman:

$150,000 CDN on signing of the agreement,

An additional $150,000 CDN on closing;

Issue Talisman 10,000,000 common shares of the Company;

Talisman shall retain a 1% N.S.R. The Company can purchase %0.5 from Talisman at any time for $1,000,000 CDN.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval of the CSE and the company being satisfied with the results of its due diligence review. The company has 90 calendar days from the date of execution of the agreement to complete.

The transaction is arm's length, and the company is not paying any finders' fees in connection therewith.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil and Canada. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions, Brazil's growing lithium and provinces and in the Newfoundland, Canada region which is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

