5G Talks: How Are Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom Building Energy-Efficient Networks?

2 hours ago
Wednesday 22nd February 2023​

10:00AM to 10:45AM CET

In this episode, we're exploring the benefits of how energy-efficient networks can combat rising energy prices, reduce carbon emissions, meet operational efficiency goals - and help deliver a superior customer experience.​

Why you should join:​

  • Hear how Vodafone UK is modernizing their existing network to reduce energy consumption and how energy efficiency and sustainability are a vital part of Vodafone's strategy.​
  • Deutsche Telekom share how sustainable network evolution can break the steadily climbing energy curve and how they built a renewable energy powered site in Dittenheim, Germany​.
  • Ericsson experts discuss what the energy curve is, why it matters, what it is showing us and how to keep the cost of powering networks under control.​
  • Plus, our team will also be on hand to answer any of your questions throughout the event.​​
  • Want to know more about energy-efficient networks? Simply register using the form on this page for access to all of this and more.​

We look forward to seeing you there.

Host

Angela Lamont

Angela has an extensive background in hosting tech and science events, including Technoport, the SET Awards and the Big Science Business Forum. As well as being involved in over 200 BBC broadcasts in the UK.

Speakers

Andrea Donà​

Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK

Leif Heitzer

Senior Vice President of Center for Technology Competence, Deutsche Telekom AG, Group Technology​

Noelia Lopez

Sustainability and AI Marketing Driver, Ericsson

Evangelia Tzifa

Head of Networks & Managed Services, UKI, Ericsson

